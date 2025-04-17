Traffic Police And TMA Launches Joint Anti-encroachment Operation In Abbottabad
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) In a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow and reclaim public spaces, the Abbottabad Traffic Police and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Thursday launched a joint anti-encroachment operation in various markets.
Following the directives of SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan, a comprehensive crackdown was carried out under the supervision of DSP Headquarters Saeed Yadoon. He was accompanied by Assistant Tax Superintendent Madam Quratulain,
In-charge Traffic City, and other officials. The operation targeted major commercial areas including Kachehri Road, Tanchi
Chowk, Main Bazaar, and Jinnah Road.
Encroachments in the form of stalls and pushcarts placed outside shops were removed during the operation. Shopkeepers were issued strict warnings to confine their goods within their shop premises and were informed that any violations in the future would result in further action.
TMA and traffic police officials emphasized that the campaign would continue in order to maintain order and ensure the convenience of pedestrians and motorists alike.
