Traffic Police Announce No Road Closures During PSL 9
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 07:09 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Karachi Traffic Police have finalized arrangements for the upcoming matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League Season 9.
The spokesperson for the Karachi Traffic Police announced on Wednesday that no roads will be closed for traffic during the matches. Instead, fans are advised to park their vehicles at China Ground.
During the matches, heavy traffic diversions will be enforced from Sohrab Goth to Nipa and Liaquat Abad Number 10 towards Hassan Square.
Additionally, traffic entry will be restricted from Peoples Chowrangi to University Road and from Carsaaz to Stadium and Millennium Shopping Mall to New Town.
The traffic police have also arranged for heavy traffic restrictions from Stadium Signal to Hassan Square during PSL matches.
It's important to note that PSL matches in Karachi are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, with the final also set to take place in Karachi.
