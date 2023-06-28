Open Menu

Traffic Police Announced Traffic Plan In Dir Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

The Traffic Police Dir Lower announced a traffic plan for Eid-ul-Azha by deploying more than 150 Personnel for tourists during Eid days

The Traffic Police will be on patrol duty around the clock, DPO Lower Dir Ziauddin Ahmad said here on Wednesday.

The DPO has welcomed all the tourists to Dir Lower, the land of lush green, dense forests and beautiful valleys, and said that they should travel from Dir Lower to Dir Upper and Chitral during Eid-ul-Azha.

A special security plan has been issued to guide and protect the tourists. Special blockades have been established on the entrance and exit routes of the district along with round-the-clock patrolling of the Police on main GT Road.

He said that more than 150 traffic Jawans will be on duty for the flow of traffic during the Eid days.

The DPO said tourists can come here without any fear or danger, adding he requested the tourists to respect the traffic rules while travelling.

