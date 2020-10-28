Traffic police announces diversion plan for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions

(@FahadShabbir)

The Karachi Traffic Police have finalised all the traffic arrangements for the processions of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal on October 30th

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police have finalised all the traffic arrangements for the processions of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal on October 30th.

The 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions would be supervised and monitored by all the Superintendents of Police � Traffic in their jurisdictions, said a news release.

The route details and diversions for the procession on MA Jinnah Road are as under.

The procession of Dawat-e-Islami at 02:30pm will pass through Shaheed Masjid Kharadar, Plastic Market, Denso Hall, Light House, Jamia Cloth, Saeed Manzil and Frere Chowk and taken the left turn of Nasira school to reach Masjid-e-Gulzar-e-Habib.

The procession led by Maulana Asghar Dars at 2:30 pm will follow the route of Memon Masjid, MA Jinnah Road, Tibet Centre, Regal Chowk, Shahrah-e-Liaquat to Aram Bagh Masjid.

The procession of Jamat-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Pakistan to be led by Shah Abdul Haq Qadri at 3pm will adopt the route of Memon Masjid, MA Jinnah Road, Capri Light Signal Numaish to Nishtar Park.

As soon as the first procession proceeds from the Shaheed Masjid Kharadar and Memon Masjid, all vehicular traffic coming from the side of Lea Market, Agha Khan Jamat Khana, Kharadar, Crane Chowrangi, G Allana Road and Mai Kolachi sides would not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and will be diverted towards alternative roads.

All vehicular traffic coming from the side of Keamari via Jinnah bridge will not be allowed to proceed towards Merewether Tower and will be diverted towards alternative roads from the Jinnah Bridge. All roads/streets/lanes falling on both sides of the above routes of the procession will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic and these will be sealed.

All types of vehicular traffic will be diverted on alternative roads/street/lanes from the following points from Merewether Tower upto Nishtar park, New Chali Light Signal, Arts Council, Chand Bibi Chowk, Tanga Stand Chowk, Crane Chowrangi, Lea Market, Madina Road crossing near PS Soldier Bazaar, Jinnah Bridge, ICI Chowk, Sobhraj Chutomal Chowk, Anklesaria Hospital, Jubilee Cinema, Waheed Murad Chowk, Shalimar Chowk, Karachi Grammar School, Lucky Star, Lasbella Light Signal, Teen Hatti Light Signal, Banori Masjid Light Signal, Guru Mandir Chowk, PP Chowrangi, Society Light Signal, Noorani Kabab, Allah Wali Chowrangi, Aga Khan Park towards PS Soldier Bazar, Taj Complex, Student Biryani, Saddar Dawakhana, Zauq-e-Shireen Cut, Aga Khan-3rd Road, Jubilee Chowk, Britto Light Signal.

All vehicular traffic coming from University Road to MA Jinnah (PP Chowrangi) will not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah road and will be diverted from underneath of the Jail Chowrangi flyover and diverted towards the flyover or Kashmir Road.

The traffic coming from inside the streets will reach PP Chowrangi and will be diverted to Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi, Sharah-e-Quaideen, Shahra-eFaisal or to PP Chowrangi and Corridor-III, Saddar.

The vehicular traffic coming from Guru Mandir to MA Jinnah Road will not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and will be diverted from Binori light signal towards the Central Jail. Traffic coming from Lasbela, business Recorder Road to MA Jinnah Road will not be allowed to proceed towards MA Jinnah Road and will be diverted towards Jahangir Road, Jamshed Road or Binori to New MA Jinnah or towards the Central Jail.

All lanes/roads/street of Bahadur Yar Jung Road from Guru Mandir upto Mansfield Street will be closed. All vehicular traffic coming from Sharah-e- Quaideen will not be allowed to proceed after the Society light signal and will be diverted towards Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi or Kashmir Road.

As soon as the procession of Moulana Akbar Dars starts from Memon Masjid towards Aram Bagh Masjid, all kinds of traffic coming from the Empress Market will be diverted towards Zaib un Nisa Street and from Shahrah-e-Liaquat to Aram Bagh light signal towards Dr Ziauddin Road, and from Court Road towards MR Kiyani Chowk. No vehicle will be allowed to park from Tibet Chowk to Regal Chowk and Regal Chowk to Aram Bagh Masjid.

The Traffic coming from Nishtar Road towards Kharadar will not be allowed after Lea Market and no vehicle will be allowed to proceed from Kharadar to Lea Market.

All motorists and other road users were requested not to adopt the route of the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions for their journeys but they were advised to use alternative roads/streets/lanes to reach their destinations, which would save them from traffic congestion problems.