Traffic Police announces diversion route for Chehlum procession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ):The Traffic Police-Karachi on Tuesday announced a traffic diversion plan for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain procession.

The main Chehlum procession will be taken out from Nishter Park at about 1 pm. Prior to this procession an Alam procession will join from Shah-e-Najaf Imambargah Martin Road at about 9:00 am. A Majlis will be held at Nishtar Park before the start of main procession for Hussainian Iranian lmambargah Kharadar, said a press release.

The route of the main procession will be as: "Nishter Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, M.A. Jinnah Road, Mansifield Street, Saddar Dawa Khana, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road to Hussainian Iranian Imam Bargah.

As soon as the procession will start from Nishter Park all vehicular traffic coming from city side will be diverted towards Soldier Bazar Road (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), Coast Guard. Ancle Seria Chowk to Jubilee or Nishtar Road.

All kind of traffic coming from Nazimabad side will be diverted from Lasbella towards Nishter Road towards Zoological Garden to reach their destinations.

The traffic coming from Liaquatabad side will be diverted on Martin road towards Jail side.

These vehicles will, be permitted to proceed to Jail, Jamshed Road, Dada Bhoy Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Shahra-e-Quaideen, Shara-e-Faisal, Lucky Star, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Fatima Jinnah Road, Fawara Chowk, Din Muhammad Wafai Road, Dr. Zia Uddin Ahmed Road, Shaheen Complex, to I.I. Chundrigar Road.

All kind of traffic coming from Stadium Road side will proceed via New M.A. Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be diverted at Dada Bhoy Noorji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Shara-e-Quaideen to Shara-e-Faisal.

All kind of traffic coming from Super Highway, Gulberg side will be diverted from Liaquatabad No. 10 towards Nazimabad No. 2 and will proceed via Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah to Maripur Road. For return journey these vehicles will adopt the same route. All kind of traffic coming from National Highway, side will be diverted from Rashid Minhas Road towards Stadium Road. Sir Shah Suleman Road. Hassan Square. Liaquatabad No. 10, Nazimabad No.2 and will proceed via Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah to Maripur Road. For return journey these vehicles will adopt the same route.

The traffic will not be permitted to proceed along the route of the procession from Guru Mandir. These vehicles will be diverted onto Bahadur Yar Jang Road.