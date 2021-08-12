UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Announces Security Plan For Traffic For Ashura Processions

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:41 PM

Traffic police announces security plan for traffic for Ashura processions

The Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday announced a security plan for traffic for 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police on Thursday announced a security plan for traffic for 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The spokesman for the Karachi Traffic Police said during the 8th, 9th and 10th of Muharram (from August 17th to 19th), processions would be taken out from Nishtar Park to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

He said it would be mandatory to get stickers issued by traffic police to be displayed on windscreens of vehicles for entry into processions.

Vehicles of law enforcement agencies and the district administration and media organisations, as well as ambulances would have to submit their applications for stickers from August 11th to 15th in the office of the DIGP Traffic (Traffic Security Branch), Police Headquarters, Garden, Aga Khan-Ill Road. Stickers could be collected after 3pm on August 16th.

The government organisations would provide departmental request letters (duty signed by a gazetted officer) mentioning a list of vehicles, while ambulance services and media houses will provide copies of the registration book, copy of CNIC of vehicle owner, copy of driver's CNIC, the driving license and two photographs for obtaining the stickers.

For receiving stickers for law enforcement agencies, district administration, ambulance and media organizations, the original CNIC, the departmental ID card and letter pad of the department would be shown and a copy of CNIC and departmental ID card would be submitted for obtaining stickers for vehicles.

However, the vehicles of scouts, welfare organisations, Sabils and Nazar and Niaz distribution would first show the documents and submit their application forms alongwith the documents including registration book of vehicle, CNIC of vehicle owner/driver, driving license, CNIC and two photographs of driver, and letter of the owner/organizer at Scouts Rabta Council Office at Numaish (contact number 0313-2200074) from August 11th to August 15th and get a receipt. They could get the stickers from the said office after 4pm on August 16th.

Each media (news channel) would be issued only three stickers/passes. No sticker would be issued without the provision of the above mentioned documents and articles.

"No sticker will be issued on the day of the procession."All vehicles with stickers would be subject to thorough security check before entering processions.

