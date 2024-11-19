Traffic Police Apprehend 80 Underage Bikers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:29 PM
Traffic police on Tuesday during their operation booked 80 underage bikers from different areas of the provincial metropolis.
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Traffic police on Tuesday during their operation booked 80 underage bikers from different areas of the provincial metropolis.
On the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Saud Khan, the teams of traffic police erected checkpoints at various localities and booked 80 bike riders and shifted them to the terminal.
Later, the bikers were released after collection of fines and a guarantee by their parents not to allow them riding bike in future.
Meanwhile, CTO warned for strict action against violators of traffic rules and said that no leniency would be shown for those playing with their own and other human lives.
APP/hsb/
Recent Stories
TEVTA projects reviewed in KP
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi
Int’l kabaddi festival held at Kartarpur
LDA reclaims 55 plots
NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs
43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes after welcoming 1.82 million
Mohamed Salah Shares His Passion for Books, Inspiring Fans at SIBF 2024
Hamza Ali Abbasi Inspires Audiences at SIBF 2024 with Faith, Self-Discovery, and ..
Four held for kite-flying
Reception held for Iqbal Conference delegates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
TEVTA projects reviewed in KP3 minutes ago
-
Intensity of smog decreases in Punjab; Lahore still polluted3 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Sargodha Road3 minutes ago
-
All issues of Karachi Metropolitan University to be resolved: Mayor Karachi27 minutes ago
-
LDA reclaims 55 plots27 minutes ago
-
NA panel slams mismanagement in Hajj, Zaireen affairs14 minutes ago
-
Four held for kite-flying14 minutes ago
-
Reception held for Iqbal Conference delegates14 minutes ago
-
CCPO office complaint cell performance14 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews progress on CM's i ..36 minutes ago
-
Campuses to open tomorrow in Punjab1 hour ago
-
CM launches dialysis program1 hour ago