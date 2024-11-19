Traffic police apprehend 80 underage bikers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Traffic police on Tuesday during their operation booked 80 underage bikers from different areas of the provincial metropolis.

On the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Saud Khan, the teams of traffic police erected checkpoints at various localities and booked 80 bike riders and shifted them to the terminal.

Later, the bikers were released after collection of fines and a guarantee by their parents not to allow them riding bike in future.

Meanwhile, CTO warned for strict action against violators of traffic rules and said that no leniency would be shown for those playing with their own and other human lives.

