Traffic Police Arrangements For T20 Cricket Match
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The City Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive traffic plan for the National T20 Cricket Tournament at Iqbal Stadium.
More than 100 traffic officers including wardens will perform their duties under the special plan in addition to other routine duties.
According to a spokesperson here Friday, the routes leading to Iqbal Stadium, including Canal Large Chowk to Iqbal Stadium, DPS Mode to Iqbal Stadium and Riaz Shahid Chowk to Iqbal Stadium areas will be closed for all types of traffic during the match hours. The areas from Lorry Adda to Jamia Chishtia Chowk to Sargodha Road and Old GTS Chowk to Jail Road will be used as alternative routes.
The traffic police have also made extensive parking arrangements, including parking at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, Old Landa Morrh and islam Nagar.
The citizens have been appealed to coordinate with traffic police and obey the traffic rules.
Meanwhile, the district administration has assigned duties to departments concerned for the T20 cricket tournament.
According to the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir here Friday, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner City and District sports Officer will be the focal persons while district police, traffic police, health department, WASA, PHA, Municipal Corporation, Faisalabad Waste Management Company, Civil Defense, District Emergency Department will be responsible of pre-matches arrangements.
The tournament will continue till March 27.
Recent Stories
ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan
WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank
Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes
Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..
Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025
Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed
JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque
IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan
Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to com ..
TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House of Lords
Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024
Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man held with over 2kg hashish6 minutes ago
-
Traffic police arrangements for T20 cricket match6 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazeer Tarar message on Holi Festival6 minutes ago
-
IHC issues written order regarding acceptance of PTI founder , Qureshi's appeals6 minutes ago
-
DC visits BHU, reviews medical facilities16 minutes ago
-
FDA complex given new look16 minutes ago
-
Dengue sweep-up reaches out to 42,472 houses16 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police crack downs on drug peddlers16 minutes ago
-
Five of family killed in DIKhan over dispute on sewerage line26 minutes ago
-
23 Tenancy Act violators nabbed during Rawalpindi search operations26 minutes ago
-
Terror planning rooted in Afg-India, Gov Punjab26 minutes ago
-
Burewala to celebrate 'Blessed Friday' on Mar 2136 minutes ago