Traffic police arrangements for T20 cricket match

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The City Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive traffic plan for the National T20 Cricket Tournament at Iqbal Stadium.

More than 100 traffic officers including wardens will perform their duties under the special plan in addition to other routine duties.

According to a spokesperson here Friday, the routes leading to Iqbal Stadium, including Canal Large Chowk to Iqbal Stadium, DPS Mode to Iqbal Stadium and Riaz Shahid Chowk to Iqbal Stadium areas will be closed for all types of traffic during the match hours. The areas from Lorry Adda to Jamia Chishtia Chowk to Sargodha Road and Old GTS Chowk to Jail Road will be used as alternative routes.

The traffic police have also made extensive parking arrangements, including parking at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium, Old Landa Morrh and islam Nagar.

The citizens have been appealed to coordinate with traffic police and obey the traffic rules.

Meanwhile, the district administration has assigned duties to departments concerned for the T20 cricket tournament.

According to the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir here Friday, the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner City and District sports Officer will be the focal persons while district police, traffic police, health department, WASA, PHA, Municipal Corporation, Faisalabad Waste Management Company, Civil Defense, District Emergency Department will be responsible of pre-matches arrangements.

The tournament will continue till March 27.