Traffic Police Arranges Road Safety Workshop

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police education Wing organized a one-day road safety workshop for the drivers of the COMSATS University Islamabad.

More than 15 Public Service Vehicles (PSV) drivers participated in the workshop, where they were educated about road safety and traffic laws. The drivers appreciated the initiative by the traffic police.

The staff of the Education Wing also provided awareness to the participants about the benefits of seat belt usage, the dangers of using mobile phones while driving, the hazards of overspeeding, lane violations, overloading, and other traffic laws.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that true humans care about their own and others' lives and property.

He said that it is the duty of the police to enforce the law and protect the lives of citizens on the road.

He urged citizens to demonstrate a responsible attitude, follow traffic laws, and educate others as well.

He asked to join hands with the police to reduce accidents and inform family members, children, and friends about traffic laws and road safety.

He urged the road users to understand the signs and language of traffic Chief Traffic Officer appreciated the initiative taken by Islamabad Capital Police's Education Wing, stating that the team conducted a useful workshop for our officers and staff.

He said that many countries have made progress by enforcing traffic laws and positive attitudes, and a change in attitudes can shape a brighter future for upcoming generations.

