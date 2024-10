Traffic police arranges traffic rules’ awareness session

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) On the directions of Additional Inspector General, Traffic Punjab, Mirza Faran Baig, the traffic education wing here on Friday organized traffic rules’ awareness session for rickshaw drivers.

The speakers gave details about facilities being provided regarding regarding issuing driving licenses.

The rickshaw drivers appreciated the establishment of special counter for them and fixing of Sunday for issuing their driving licenses.