Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 09:45 PM

Traffic Police arrest 148 in crackdown on encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar during last week has arrested 148 persons and imposed cash penalties on them in a crackdown on encroachments in the city, said a news release issued here on Saturday.

On the directives of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majeed Marwat, the personnel of the Traffic Police under the supervision of SP Headquarters, Iftikhar Ali not only directed the encroachment mafia for voluntarily removing of encroachments, rather also aware them about difficulties created due to it.

On failure of the trading community in the implementation of directives a crackdown was launched on them and 148 persons were arrested.

Similarly, 38 motorcycles and 13 Suzuki carries were also impounded in terminals over violation of no-parking zone and uploading and downloading commuters on road side.

The CTO has reiterated no leniency with encroachment mafia and stern action against not abolishing their encroachments voluntarily. He has directed daily based operation against encroachment mafia and no leniency with anyone in this regard.

