Traffic Police Arrest 149 Owners Of Handcarts, 40 Bikes In Last Week

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Launching a crackdown on encroachment's mafia, the City Traffic Police has arrested 149 owners of handcarts and 40 motorcyclists were fined over parking their bikes in 'No Parking Zone' during last week.

On the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Wasim Ahmed Khalil, the traffic police has started an awareness campaign for encroachment mafia while the encroachers consistently ignored the directives.

The city traffic police during last week raided different localities including Hayatabad, Shoba Chowk, Dalazak Road, Baacha Khan Square and board Bazaar.

The police have arrested 149 persons along with their handcarts. They were also fined over making encroachment on the roads which created hurdles both for traffic flow and the pedestrian.

Similarly 40 motorcycles have also been parked in a terminal on violating 'No Parking Zones' principle in front of Sui-gas office and in Khushal Bazaar.

Meanwhile Traffic Police Chief said no compromise would be made on the beautification of the provincial metropolis. He also warned all the encroachers to keep their limits as per law otherwise stern action would be taken against violators.

