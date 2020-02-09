Traffic police arrest 183 for encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police arrested 183 for encroachments during actions against land mafia in first week of Feb-2020.

According to details, SSP Traffic Waseem Ahmed Khalil directed shopkeepers of city and cantonment to remove encroachments from their areas, few days back.

After that City Traffic Police launched an operation against encroachment and raided markets near Custom Chowk, Hayatabad, Charsadda Road, Tehkal, Baacha Khan Chowk and Karkhano Market.

During raids, 183 shopkeepers were arrested for illegally occupying public land.

Cases have been registered against the arrested.