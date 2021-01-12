Traffic police arrest 42 youngsters over one-wheeling

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Traffic police Tuesday apprehended 42 bike-riders involved in one-wheeling here Northern Bypass Road.

On the directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Abass Majeed Marwat launched a crackdown against youngsters involved in one-wheeling on Northern Bypass Road that was also banned by the district administration.

During the raid traffic police nabbed 42 boys and also confiscated motorcycles from their possessions. The CTO got written guarantees from the parents of arrested youth with a promise that they would not do one-wheeling in future.

One-wheeling is dangerous activity which claims many lives every year so no one would be allowed to do this malpractice and no leniency would be accepted in this regard, the CTO said.