Traffic Police Arrest 70 People On Erecting Encroachments
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) City Traffic Police on Sunday booked 70 persons on charges of encroachments in various areas of provincial metropolis.
The anti- encroachment campaign was being conducted on the special directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Haroon Rasheed in various localities including G.T.Road, Ashraf Road, Khyber Bazar, Shoba Chowk, and Ring Road.
Police arrested 70 persons for erecting illegal structures along roadside and confiscated their goods.
Chief Traffic Officer Haroon Rasheed said that efforts would continue to clear the city of all types of encroachments, adding one of the main causes of traffic jams and choking of roads is encroachments that also affects smooth and safe movements of pedestrians along roadside.
He said that strict action was being taken against encroaching public properties and places without any discrimination.
He also urged people to park their vehicles and motorcycles in parking stands, otherwise Traffic Police will send their vehicles to terminal.
He also said that the campaign would continue against anti-encroachment mafia till its logical end.
Recent Stories
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..
China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramadan relief, authorities in Kohat ensure fair prices in markets6 minutes ago
-
Traffic police arrest 70 people on erecting encroachments6 minutes ago
-
Dera admin committed to provide relief to masses in Ramazan: AC16 minutes ago
-
People's Bus to ply on roads till 1am from Ramadan 1536 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Qaiser Sheikh calls on Azhar Shah, Syed Aamir46 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry enhances Hajj facilities, digital services under new policy46 minutes ago