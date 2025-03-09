Open Menu

Traffic Police Arrest 70 People On Erecting Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Traffic police arrest 70 people on erecting encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) City Traffic Police on Sunday booked 70 persons on charges of encroachments in various areas of provincial metropolis.

The anti- encroachment campaign was being conducted on the special directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Haroon Rasheed in various localities including G.T.Road, Ashraf Road, Khyber Bazar, Shoba Chowk, and Ring Road.

Police arrested 70 persons for erecting illegal structures along roadside and confiscated their goods.

Chief Traffic Officer Haroon Rasheed said that efforts would continue to clear the city of all types of encroachments, adding one of the main causes of traffic jams and choking of roads is encroachments that also affects smooth and safe movements of pedestrians along roadside.

He said that strict action was being taken against encroaching public properties and places without any discrimination.

He also urged people to park their vehicles and motorcycles in parking stands, otherwise Traffic Police will send their vehicles to terminal.

He also said that the campaign would continue against anti-encroachment mafia till its logical end.

Recent Stories

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

21 minutes ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

1 hour ago
 Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

1 hour ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

2 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

3 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

4 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

4 hours ago
 Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

5 hours ago
 Thousands of Australians without power as storm Al ..

Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan