Traffic police arrest 70 people on erecting encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) City Traffic Police on Sunday booked 70 persons on charges of encroachments in various areas of provincial metropolis.

The anti- encroachment campaign was being conducted on the special directives of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Haroon Rasheed in various localities including G.T.Road, Ashraf Road, Khyber Bazar, Shoba Chowk, and Ring Road.

Police arrested 70 persons for erecting illegal structures along roadside and confiscated their goods.

Chief Traffic Officer Haroon Rasheed said that efforts would continue to clear the city of all types of encroachments, adding one of the main causes of traffic jams and choking of roads is encroachments that also affects smooth and safe movements of pedestrians along roadside.

He said that strict action was being taken against encroaching public properties and places without any discrimination.

He also urged people to park their vehicles and motorcycles in parking stands, otherwise Traffic Police will send their vehicles to terminal.

He also said that the campaign would continue against anti-encroachment mafia till its logical end.