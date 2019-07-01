UrduPoint.com
Traffic Police Arrest 901 Beggars During June

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 07:19 PM

The Traffic police arrested 901 beggars during crackdowns against beggars active on roads in different areas of Rawalpindi during the last month, sources said on Monday

At least five young beggars were handed over to the Child Protection Bureau (CPB) for further actions. Further action against professional beggars is continues in different areas of Rawalpindi.Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf said a special squad of Rawalpindi Traffic police is active in taking action against professional beggars in different areas of Rawalpindi.

He said professional beggars are taken into custody so that legal action can be taken against them and all is being done to eliminate this social evil from the society.

He said beggary is not only an insult of humanity but it has become a profit making business, adding that its elimination is a must.Ashraf appealed to the citizens to inform the traffic police if they have any kind of complaint against beggars.

He said citizens can approach the city traffic police on this contact number -051-9272839.He further said the traffic police is active to provide smooth traffic flow on road for public convenience.

