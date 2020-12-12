Traffic police arrests 118 violators in anti-encroachment drive

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Traffic Police in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive on Saturday arrested 118 violators and took legal action against them.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said that crackdown against encroachment on roads inside city would be continue on daily basis.

He said that operation against encroachers was started to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads especially in rush hours.

He said encroachment on footpaths were also remove to facilitate pedestrians.

Superintendent Police Headquarters Iftikhar Ali, DSPs and other officers of traffic Police took part in the operation.

Before launching operation, City Traffic Police instructed encroachers to remove encroachment voluntarily as it is causing various problems for people and causing traffic congestion.

Traffic Police also arrested 12 Suzuki drivers and impounded 122 motorbike on parking violations.