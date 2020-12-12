UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Police Arrests 118 Violators In Anti-encroachment Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Traffic police arrests 118 violators in anti-encroachment drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Traffic Police in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive on Saturday arrested 118 violators and took legal action against them.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said that crackdown against encroachment on roads inside city would be continue on daily basis.

He said that operation against encroachers was started to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads especially in rush hours.

He said encroachment on footpaths were also remove to facilitate pedestrians.

Superintendent Police Headquarters Iftikhar Ali, DSPs and other officers of traffic Police took part in the operation.

Before launching operation, City Traffic Police instructed encroachers to remove encroachment voluntarily as it is causing various problems for people and causing traffic congestion.

Traffic Police also arrested 12 Suzuki drivers and impounded 122 motorbike on parking violations.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Suzuki

Recent Stories

Economic Recovery Committee announces completion o ..

21 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

21 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber announces AED21.2m revenue from charita ..

21 minutes ago

800MW 3rd phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makt ..

21 minutes ago

RTA announces finalists of Dubai World Challenge f ..

21 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,154 new COVID-19 cases, 613 recove ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.