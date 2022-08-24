Traffic police asked to help out masses during rain

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General Traffic Police Karachi Ahmad Nawaz on Wednesday directed the policemen to stay alert in view of heavy rain forecast in the metropolis and extend every possible assistance to the masses during the rain in the city.

The DIG Traffic Police Karachi has advised the people to avoid traveling during rain, particularly to the low-lying areas, said a Spokesman Traffic Police Karachi.

Similarly, citizens living in low-lying areas should also be alert and immediately report to the concerned authorities or helpline 1915 in case of any emergency, he said.