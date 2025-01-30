Traffic Police Awareness Camp Held
January 30, 2025
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The traffic police arranged an awareness camp near D-Ground for people.
A spokesperson for the traffic police said here on Thursday that the camp, which was organised on the directions of CPO Kamran Adil, was inaugurated by Chief Traffic Office Ferhan Aslam.
Addressing the public, the CTO said that creating awareness among people regarding traffic laws is the need of the hour.
He said that protection of human lives on the road is the priority and urged the citizens to abide by the traffic laws as legal action is being taken against helmets motorcyclists.
CTO also distributed helmets and safety wires among citizens.
