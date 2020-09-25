Traffic police begin driving tests at tehsil level

City Traffic Police has started conducting driving testing in two tehsils--Jarranwala and Samundri of district Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police has started conducting driving testing in two tehsils--Jarranwala and Samundri of district Faisalabad.

CTO Hassan Afzal said,"Facilitating citizens near their homes remains priority of traffic police".

He said that driving licenses would be issued to drivers only on merit, adding that no compromise will be made on it.

CTO said that the driving learner's permit branch has been shifted to people colony testing area at Jarranwala Road from CTO office with the aim to provide all facilities to citizens under one roof.