Traffic Police, Blind centre hold walk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The City Traffic Police and the Muhammad Bin Qasim Blind Center jointly organized

an awareness walk about the significance of white cane here on Tuesday.

Head of Blind Welfare Center Saadia Kirmani, Inspector Sohail Ahmed ,and others

participanted in the walk .

The walk started from Chowk Kumharn and concluded at Rescue 1122 Office.