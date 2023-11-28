Open Menu

Traffic Police Book 441 Underage, Without License Drivers

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Traffic police book 441 underage, without license drivers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) City Traffic Police booked 441 underage and unlicensed drivers during the last 24 hours in the city.

A spokesperson to the traffic police said here on Tuesday that traffic wardens during crackdown on various city roads registered cases against 441 juvenile drivers and others driving vehicles without licenses.

They also issued 8,700 challan tickets and impounded 2500 vehicles and motorcycles at different traffic sectors.

