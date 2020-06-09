UrduPoint.com
Traffic Police Books Animal Owners For Creating Hurdles In Traffic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:43 PM

Traffic police books animal owners for creating hurdles in traffic

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Traffic police Abbottabad first time in history has arrested the owners of the animals who were grazing at the Sabzi Mandi Mor road and creating hurdles in traffic flow.

The traffic police also lodged cases against the owners of the animal in Cantonment Police Station Abbottabad.

On the directives of Tariq Mahmood SSP Traffic Wardens Abbottabad, Sub Inspector Jahanzeb Khan arrested three owners who have left free their animals on the road near Sabzi Mandi for grazing and created serious threats for vehicular traffic.

The arrested owners were identified as Mujahid son of Muhammad Naveed resident of Salhad Abbottabad, Aziz son of Allah Dad resident of Mandi Mor and Saleh Khan son of Sala Khan resident of Mandi Mor and registered cases against them under 283 PPC.

Sabzi Mandi More is the most difficult area for drivers while entering in Abbottabad city which is sharp, steep and a narrow turn and causes dozens of accidents every year, moreover from last few years the locals of Salhad and Sabzi Mandi Mor leave their animals for free grazing at the more adjoining the Sabzi Mandi.

Most of the time the animals including buffalo and cows after grazing in the Sabzi Mandi rest in the middle of the road without any fear or cross the road during the peak rush hours, usually it creates hinders in the movement of vehicular traffic and sometimes heavy vehicles cannot stop at the sharp and steep turn resulting accidents occur.

