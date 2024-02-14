Traffic police campaign for safety from kite string

The traffic police launched an awareness campaign for safety from kite string, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The traffic police launched an awareness campaign for safety from kite string, here on Wednesday.

DSP Traffic Khalid Aleem installed safety wires on motorcycles in Kotwali Chowk at Allama Iqbal Road and said that it would save motorcyclists from kite string damage.

He said that traffic police were also taking action against those carrying kite flying material. He however advised the citizens to avoid carrying children on motorcycles.

He said that safety wire should be installed by every motorcyclist on their bikes to avoid the damages of chemical string.