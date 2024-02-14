Traffic Police Campaign For Safety From Kite String
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 07:38 PM
The traffic police launched an awareness campaign for safety from kite string, here on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The traffic police launched an awareness campaign for safety from kite string, here on Wednesday.
DSP Traffic Khalid Aleem installed safety wires on motorcycles in Kotwali Chowk at Allama Iqbal Road and said that it would save motorcyclists from kite string damage.
He said that traffic police were also taking action against those carrying kite flying material. He however advised the citizens to avoid carrying children on motorcycles.
He said that safety wire should be installed by every motorcyclist on their bikes to avoid the damages of chemical string.
Recent Stories
CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9
DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara
4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha
US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi
Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media
Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG
Best schoolteachers honoured
Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source
JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him
Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara5 minutes ago
-
4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha5 minutes ago
-
US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi5 minutes ago
-
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal9 minutes ago
-
Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG9 minutes ago
-
Best schoolteachers honoured9 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him4 minutes ago
-
Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized4 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna, Singaporean Envoy discuss regional, global issues4 minutes ago
-
NA session to be summoned as per law: Solangi4 minutes ago
-
E-Kutchehri resolves LESCO customers' complaints swiftly4 minutes ago
-
Crackdown continues to prevent power pilferage4 minutes ago