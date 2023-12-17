Open Menu

Traffic Police Carry Out Fog Awareness Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The district traffic police have carried out a fog awareness campaign in different areas of the city here Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the awareness campaign was carried out following the instructions of District Police Officer Abudl Rauf Babar Qaisrani under the supervision of DSP Traffic Muhammad Adnan.

Under the campaign, the traffic police officials led by Traffic Incharge Izzat Khan Gandapur educated the drivers on different roads about driving rules during fog.

Izzat Khan Gandapur asked the drivers to keep the speed of their vehicles slow during the fog to avoid any accident.

He told the commuters to switch on fog lights, fasten seat belts, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and reduce the speed in order to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the passengers.

He advised the drivers of tractor trolleys and loaders to use reflective tapes on their vehicles.

