Traffic Police Carry Out Fog Awareness Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The district traffic police have carried out a fog awareness campaign in different areas of the city.
According to police spokesman, the awareness campaign was carried out following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada under the supervision of DSP Traffic Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani.
During the campaign, the traffic police officials led by Traffic Incharge Asif Lashari educated the drivers on different roads about driving rules during fog.
Asif Lashari asked the drivers to keep the speed of their vehicles slow during fog to avoid any accident.
He told the commuters to keep the fog lights switched on, fasten seat belts, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and reduce the speed in order to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the passengers.
He advised the drivers of Tractor Trolleys and Loaders to use reflective tapes on their vehicles.
