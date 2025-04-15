Traffic Police Celebrates Punjab Cultural Day
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) In line with the vision of the Punjab Chief Minister, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi marked Punjab Cultural Day with a colorful ceremony at the Traffic Headquarters. The event showcased the rich heritage of Punjab and Potohar, celebrating the province’s traditions, arts, and linguistic diversity.
Under the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Bensh Fatima, the program was broadcast live on CTP’s social media platforms, allowing a wider audience to engage with the festivities. Inspector Numan Razaq (Incharge FM Radio) hosted the event.
Renowned poet, writer, and broadcaster Abid Hussain Janjua graced the occasion, enthralling the audience with verses that highlighted Punjab’s history, values, and cultural values. Traffic Wardens Yasir, Zahid Bukhari, and Tauseef Ahmed Kalyami also delivered speeches emphasizing Punjab’s cultural significance.
The event featured captivating performances by Potohari poets, including Shiraz Akhtar Mughal, Farid Zahid, and Sub-Inspector Naveed Aslam Kahut, who infused the gathering with regional charm.
Traffic Warden Chaudhry Zulfiqar (sitar player) and his ensemble added a melodic touch which received great appreciation by the audience. Sanitary worker Liaquat Bhatti energized the crowd with traditional music.
Traffic Warden Babar Shahzad, Studio Engineer FM Radio, presented a thought-provoking Punjabi essay on culture, ethics, and social values, underscoring the language’s importance.
"The initiative by Rawalpindi Traffic Police is not just an effort to preserve cultural heritage but also a step toward fostering a harmonious and inclusive society", said CTO Beenish Fatima while appreciating the performance of the participating singers, poets and musicians.
The event reinforced the department’s commitment to promoting cultural unity while engaging the community in Punjab’s vibrant traditions.
