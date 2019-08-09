Traffic police chalk out plan for Eidul Azha

Traffic police here on Friday prepared a comprehensive traffic plan for provincial metropolis to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Eidul Azha vacations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Traffic police here on Friday prepared a comprehensive traffic plan for provincial metropolis to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Eidul Azha vacations.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Traffic Officer Kashif Zulfiqar and attended by concerned traffic police officials. The meeting was informed that 154 Traffic police employees including two DSPs and four forklift vehicles would perform duty of first day of Eid.

While cancelling entire leaves of traffic employees, Kashif Zulfiqar said that City Traffic Police would abide their duties on important places and roads including mosques, Eid Gah and entertainment events for Eid.

He urged masses to park their vehicle at parking stands and cooperate with traffic employees and inform that for avoiding any concerns people should call on 091.925365-67 or police helpline 1915.

He said that actions would also be taken against vehicle owners charging high fares of transportation during Eid.