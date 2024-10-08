Open Menu

Traffic Police Challan, Rs 11 Mln Collected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The traffic police collected a sum of over Rs 11 million over issuing tickets over

violations during the last month.

The official sources said tha traffic challan were issued against 18,873 vehicles in Bahawalpur

district for violating traffic rules.

They said that tickets were issued against 2,042 non-registered vehicles, adding that challans were also

issued, including 7,062 for not having driving license, 191 for over-speeding, 2,993 for violating

one way, 2,469 for tinted glass vehicles, 2,168 for under-age driving, 1,571 for not wearing

helmet, 293 for using mobile phones and 85 for other reasons.

