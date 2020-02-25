Traffic police challaned 1792 transporters in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) City Traffic Police (CTP) challaned 1792 transporters and imposed fine amounting to Rs 868,000 for using pressure horns and tape recorders during the current month.

According to spokesperson here on Tuesday,traffic wardens issued challan tickets to 1360 transporters on installation of pressure horns and imposed fine amounting to Rs.

748,000.They also imposed fine on 432 other drivers and imposed fine amounting to Rs.120,000/- on use of tape recorders in public transport.

CTO Sardar Asif said that a vigorous campaign was ongoing against illegal use of pressure horns and tape recorders in vans, buses and other public vehicles.

