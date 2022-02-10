UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Check 13810 Vehicles, Collect Tax Of Rs. 14 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Traffic police have so far checked 13810 vehicles and collected a tax of Rs. 14 million under its ongoing campaign of checking of vehicles

The department checked around 3748 vehicles in Karachi, 3462 in Hyderabad and 1184 in Sukkur while 1866 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 2039 in Mirpurkhas and 1509 in Shaheed Benazirabad, said the statement released here on Thursday.

During the road checking campaign, 936 vehicles were impounded for various reasons while the documents of 1511 vehicles were also confiscated.

A total of Rs. 14 million tax has been collected.

Sindh Minister for Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Parliamentary Affairs food Mukesh Kumar Chawla said in the statement that due to the ongoing road checking campaign for tax collection from tax defaulting vehicles, the number of tax depositors have increased.

It should be noted that the road checking campaign for recovery of taxes from tax defaulting vehicles will continue till February 18.

