Traffic police collects over Rs 17.6 m in one month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar during a campaign against traffic violations, issued as many as 75,000 challan tickets during the month of August and collected Rs 17.6 million.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat said that officials of Traffic police were directed to enforce traffic rules by creating awareness among drivers to improve road safety in the provincial capital.

He said that the traffic police was also educating the general public about road safety through its FM radio channel, adding that cameras had also been installed inside the vehicles of traffic officials, which were monitored from the main control room.

The traffic police chief said e-challan system could help overcome repeated violations as the system would provide information about such offenders.

He said they were trying to digitize the police force and resolve the traffic problems of the provincial capital.

Marwat said they would continue to strive for making the city traffic police a model force for the entire province to follow.