Traffic Police Collects Rs 22.4mn Fine Last Month

Sun 10th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Peshawar initiated a special crackdown on traffic violators and fined more than 137,000 people with fine amount of Rs 22.4 million during last month The operation was launched on the special instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat.

City Traffic Police Peshawar headed by Superintendent of Police Traffic Headquarters Iftikhar Ali conducted the crackdown on violation of traffic rules.

The fine money was submitted in national treasury, said an official of traffic police.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat has clarified that the crackdown to enforce traffic rules would continue.

