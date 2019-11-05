Traffic police collects Rs.17.9mn from violators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police has collected fine of Rs17.9 million from 62,000 traffic violators during last month.

According to police here on Tuesday, the fine has been collected during ongoing crackdown launched by traffic police against violators of traffic rules.

The campaign has been started under the special directives of Superintendent Police, Kashif Zulfiqar.

The city traffic police chief has also warned action against violators and said that crackdown would also continue in current month.