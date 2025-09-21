Traffic Police Conduct Grand Operation To Clear University Road Of Encroachments
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Traffic Warden Police on Sunday carried out a grand operation to remove encroachments from University Road up to Wensum College in DIKhan.
According to a police spokesperson, the operation was conducted on the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada and under the supervision of SP Traffic Nisar Khan. DSP Traffic Chan Shah personally led the operation.
During the drive, permanent and temporary encroachments including stalls and sheds in front of shops were demolished.
Shopkeepers were instructed to keep their goods within the limits of their shops to ensure smooth traffic flow.
Traffic Warden In-charge Qaiser Hilal Sial, Additional In-charge Asif Lashari, and a large number of traffic wardens participated in the operation.
DSP Traffic Chan Shah and Traffic Warden In-charge Qaiser Hilal Sial said that the anti-encroachment drive would continue and warned that no leniency would be shown to violators.
