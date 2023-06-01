UrduPoint.com

Traffic Police Conduct Operation Against Transporters For Overcharging Commuters

The district Traffic Police have launched a crackdown against transporters who are violating the officially prescribed fare list after receiving public complaints

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The district Traffic Police have launched a crackdown against transporters who are violating the officially prescribed fare list after receiving public complaints.

According to a police spokesman, District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad, taking action on public complaints, directed the traffic police to take indiscriminate action against the transporters involved in overcharging the commuters.

Following these directions, Traffic Wardens Incharge Manzoor Khan checked vehicles plying on different routes and took action against violators.

During checking, the challans were issued to drivers of dozens of vehicles who were found involved in violating the price list by charging exorbitant fares.

The extra fares were returned to the passengers on the spot and the copies of official fare list were put on display at all the terminals and bus stops, the spokesman added.

The Traffic Wardens Incharge warned the drivers to comply with notified fares, otherwise, their vehicles would be impounded.

