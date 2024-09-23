Traffic Police Conducts Comprehensive Inspection Of Vehicles Operating In Hilly Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Following the instructions of SSP Traffic Tariq Mehmood Khan, the traffic police, along with Motor Vehicle Examiner Anwar Khan, launched a comprehensive inspection of vehicles operating in hilly areas by setting up roadblocks.
The inspection aimed at ensuring the safety and compliance of vehicles on mountainous routes.
Officials carried out thorough physical checks, including inspections of gas cylinders installed in vehicles and verification of fitness certificates.
In addition to this, fire extinguishers, the use of pressure horns, and fare regulations were also scrutinized.
Strict action was taken against violators, including those found operating without valid fitness certificates, using substandard gas cylinders, lacking essential safety kits, and those using illegal pressure horns. The crackdown is part of the ongoing efforts to enhance road safety in the region.
