Traffic Police Conducts Inspection Of Public Transport Safety In Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) In an effort to enhance safety on public transport, the Traffic Police of Abbottabad Wednesday established checkpoints at various locations within the Mandia area. This initiative aims to monitor vehicles operating from Abbottabad to Mansehra, Balakot and surrounding areas.

The inspection process includes a thorough physical check of vehicles, with particular attention given to CNG cylinders, pressure horns, fire extinguishers and other safety equipment.

Under the direction of SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan, DSP Mandian Mahtab Nazir, along with Senior Motor Vehicle Examiner Anwar Khan and the traffic staff, have implemented these checkpoints in Mandia, Kala Pul, and other key areas.

During the operation, officials conducted comprehensive checks on public transport and local loading vehicles, ensuring compliance with safety regulations. This initiative underscores the Traffic Police's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of commuters in the region.

