Traffic police conducts operation against pressure horns, flashlights

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Traffic Police Monday started a comprehensive drive against use and sale of pressure horns and illegal flashlights by issuing warning to the seller and users.

Traffic police also seized 238 flashlights and 17 hooters from different vehicles while 141 flashlights and 33 hooters seized during operation against sellers of these products.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Javed Iqbal traffic police launched the drive where traffic wardens of Cant. Police Station while taking action against 4 vehicles and 41 shopkeepers seized 66 flash lights and 13 hooters.

Sherwan police confiscated 36 pressure horns from 36 vehicles, Mirpur police station while taking action against 8 shopkeepers and 69 vehicles seized 95 flashlights and 22 hooters.

Nawanshahr police also seized 40 flashlights during a crackdown against 4 shopkeepers and 23 vehicles. Mangal police seized 11 flash lights and 3 hooters from 5 shopkeepers.

In the similar way Havelian police while taking action against 3 shopkeepers and 26 vehicles seized 43 flashlights.

DPO Abbottabad directed traffic police to continue crackdown and clean the city from pressure horns and flashlights.