UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Traffic Police Conducts Operation Against Pressure Horns, Flashlights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:16 PM

Traffic police conducts operation against pressure horns, flashlights

Traffic Police Monday started a comprehensive drive against use and sale of pressure horns and illegal flashlights by issuing warning to the seller and users

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Traffic Police Monday started a comprehensive drive against use and sale of pressure horns and illegal flashlights by issuing warning to the seller and users.

Traffic police also seized 238 flashlights and 17 hooters from different vehicles while 141 flashlights and 33 hooters seized during operation against sellers of these products.

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Javed Iqbal traffic police launched the drive where traffic wardens of Cant. Police Station while taking action against 4 vehicles and 41 shopkeepers seized 66 flash lights and 13 hooters.

Sherwan police confiscated 36 pressure horns from 36 vehicles, Mirpur police station while taking action against 8 shopkeepers and 69 vehicles seized 95 flashlights and 22 hooters.

Nawanshahr police also seized 40 flashlights during a crackdown against 4 shopkeepers and 23 vehicles. Mangal police seized 11 flash lights and 3 hooters from 5 shopkeepers.

In the similar way Havelian police while taking action against 3 shopkeepers and 26 vehicles seized 43 flashlights.

DPO Abbottabad directed traffic police to continue crackdown and clean the city from pressure horns and flashlights.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Police Station Vehicles Traffic Sale Mirpur Havelian From

Recent Stories

ION and Navya form partnership to deliver sustaina ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed honours 10 winners of Zayed Sust ..

5 minutes ago

UAE revive qualification hope with 2-0 win over DP ..

1 hour ago

Samsung’s Family Hub Brings Food AI and Automati ..

1 hour ago

Punjab University issues MA/MSc annual exam 2020 a ..

4 minutes ago

Minister orders on-time completion of health secto ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.