Traffic Police constable killed

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A traffic police constable was shot and injured by an unidentified armed man during his duty at Talash Bajoro Chowk on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect fled away from the scene however, the constable identified as Bakht Zameen succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital.

District Police Officer, Dir Payan Tariq Iqbal, reached the spot and started a search operation to trace the accused.

Later, the funeral prayer of the martyred police official was performed at the police line with official honour.

Regional Police Officer Malakand Range Nasir Mehmood, DPO Tariq Iqbal, Commander Dir Scouts, and Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Shaukat attended the funeral.

Constable Bakht Zameen belonged to Ouch area of Lower Dir, his two brothers were also serving in the police department. He is survived by his wife as well as three daughters and one son.