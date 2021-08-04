Traffic police constable shot dead in Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A Traffic Police official was shot dead by assailants when he was on way for duty in the vicinity of Sabirabad police station in district Karak on Wednesday.

Sabirabad police spokesman said that Traffic Police official, Irshad was on way to perform duty when assailants riding a motorcycle shot him dead near his home in Kabir Killa area.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

The case of constable Irshad's murder was registered against three persons at Sabirabad police station.

The assailants managed to flee the scene however search operations were underway to arrest them,said a spokesman