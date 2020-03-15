Traffic police crackdown against illegal encroachment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Traffic police district Bannu took action against the encroachment and seized goods on the roads and sidewalks and confiscated several kin.

According to detail, operators against temporary encroachers in the city were fined by farmers for setting up road, sidewalks and drains.

They warned the shopkeepers that legal action had been taken against those establishing illegal encroachments again.