Traffic Police Crackdown On Illegal, Fancy Number Plates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Traffic police have launched a special drive against unspecified and fancy registration number plates in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer Mian Muhammad Akmal on Tuesday warned the motorists to immediately remove illegal registration number plates from their vehicles, otherwise ready to face legal action.

He said that an awareness campaign was also ongoing at all important roads by the traffic police's education unit.

He said that traffic staff performance was being monitored on a daily basis, however, citizens could call at traffic helpline 1915 in case of any trouble.

