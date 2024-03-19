Open Menu

Traffic Police Crackdown On One Wheelers, Illegal Stands

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM

Swat Traffic Police has initiated a major operation targeting one-wheelers and illegal stands in Mingora city on Tuesday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Swat Traffic Police has initiated a major operation targeting one-wheelers and illegal stands in Mingora city on Tuesday.

As per details, SP Traffic Police Swat Habib Ullah Khan said that the public was demanding complete ban on one-wheeling and stern action against them in the holy month of Ramazan.

DIG Malakand Muhammad Ali Khan Gandapur and DPO Shafiullah Khan Gandapur have approved grand operation against one wheeler motorists and also to solve the traffic problem in Mingora city, he added.

SP traffic further said that he has started operations against the illegal parking of vehicles and illegal rickshaws stands in the city and has instructed all the traffic officials to strictly implement the traffic plan.

He said that shopkeepers should also avoid encroachment and drivers should cooperate with traffic officers so that the traffic problem in the city can be solved permanently.

The operation aims to tackle traffic issues and enforce regulations strictly, he added.

