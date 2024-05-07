Open Menu

Traffic Police Crackdown On Public Transport Vehicles Using Substandard Gas Cyllender

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Traffic Police crackdown on public transport vehicles using substandard gas cyllender

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) To ensure public safety on the roads, the Traffic Police Abbottabad Tuesday conducted extensive checks on public transport vehicles in collaboration with Motor Vehicle Examiner (MVE) staff, targeted vehicles using substandard gas cylinders, and those lacking fitness certificates and safety equipment.

During the operation, vehicles found using substandard gas cylinders had their cylinders removed, and the vehicles were subsequently confiscated. Additionally, huge fines were imposed on public transport vehicles without fitness certificates.

SSP Tariq Mahmood Khan emphasized the importance of regular inspection in maintaining road safety standards and protecting commuters.

The collaboration between the Traffic Police and MVE staff highlights the commitment of law enforcement authorities to uphold transportation regulations and ensure the well-being of citizens.

