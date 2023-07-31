Open Menu

Traffic Police Crackdown On Section 144 Violations In City During Moharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Traffic police crackdown on section 144 violations in city during Moharram

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :During the holy month of Muharram, the Traffic Police Abbottabad intensified their efforts to enforce Section 144 and curb violations.

Around 965 vehicles with tinted windows were imposed heavy fines and 784 unregistered motorbikes were impounded during ten days of Muharram, a traffic police spokesperson disclosed in a press statement.

According to the details, following the directives of the Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police Ahsan Khattak, and DIG Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, SSP Traffic Arif Javed Khan led the operation.

Traffic Police established multiple checkpoints across the city to apprehend offenders engaged in various violations.

The focus was on individuals using tinted windows, double riding, and unregistered motorbikes, among other violations.

Over the time of the past ten days, a significant number of offenders were caught in the crackdown.

A total of 965 vehicles with tinted windows were stopped at the checkpoints and imposed heavy fines accordingly.

Moreover, 784 unregistered motorbikes and individuals involved in the double riding were arrested, and their motorcycles were impounded at various police stations.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Vehicles Traffic Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreig ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Pakistan&#039;s Foreign Minister

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from Presidents ..

UAE President receives condolences from Presidents of Liberia and Comoros on Sae ..

10 hours ago
 UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

UAEPL unveils 2022-2023 season awards nominees

13 hours ago
 UAE to establish federal prosecution entities spec ..

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, mo ..

14 hours ago
World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

14 hours ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

14 hours ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

15 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

18 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan