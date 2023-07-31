Traffic police crackdown on section 144 violations in city during Moharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :During the holy month of Muharram, the Traffic Police Abbottabad intensified their efforts to enforce Section 144 and curb violations.

Around 965 vehicles with tinted windows were imposed heavy fines and 784 unregistered motorbikes were impounded during ten days of Muharram, a traffic police spokesperson disclosed in a press statement.

According to the details, following the directives of the Inspector General (IG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police Ahsan Khattak, and DIG Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, SSP Traffic Arif Javed Khan led the operation.

Traffic Police established multiple checkpoints across the city to apprehend offenders engaged in various violations.

The focus was on individuals using tinted windows, double riding, and unregistered motorbikes, among other violations.

Over the time of the past ten days, a significant number of offenders were caught in the crackdown.

A total of 965 vehicles with tinted windows were stopped at the checkpoints and imposed heavy fines accordingly.

Moreover, 784 unregistered motorbikes and individuals involved in the double riding were arrested, and their motorcycles were impounded at various police stations.