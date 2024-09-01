Traffic Police Crackdown On Unlicensed, Helmet-less, Underage Drivers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Amara Athar has announced a major crackdown on unlicensed, helmet-less and underage drivers.
The operation aims to curb the increasing number of traffic violations and ensure safer roads for all citizens.
The crackdown would also focus on motorcyclists who ride without helmets and those who carry more than two riders on a motorcycle.
According to the CTO, 50,888 underage drivers have been issued challan tickets this year alone. Additionally, actions have been taken against 249,000 individuals for not wearing helmets and 352,000 for driving without a licence.
The penalty for driving without a license or helmet has been set at Rs 2,000. The zero-tolerance policy adopted by the Lahore Traffic Police has already shown a noticeable reduction in road accidents, the CTO said.
