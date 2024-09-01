Open Menu

Traffic Police Crackdown On Unlicensed, Helmet-less, Underage Drivers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Traffic police crackdown on unlicensed, helmet-less, underage drivers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Amara Athar has announced a major crackdown on unlicensed, helmet-less and underage drivers.

The operation aims to curb the increasing number of traffic violations and ensure safer roads for all citizens.

The crackdown would also focus on motorcyclists who ride without helmets and those who carry more than two riders on a motorcycle.

According to the CTO, 50,888 underage drivers have been issued challan tickets this year alone. Additionally, actions have been taken against 249,000 individuals for not wearing helmets and 352,000 for driving without a licence.

The penalty for driving without a license or helmet has been set at Rs 2,000. The zero-tolerance policy adopted by the Lahore Traffic Police has already shown a noticeable reduction in road accidents, the CTO said.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

20 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

20 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

24 hours ago
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

24 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

1 day ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan