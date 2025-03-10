Traffic Police Cracks Down On Violators
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 10:53 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Traffic Police in Chiniot has taken stern action against violators to ensure road safety, issuing 8,287 challans in February alone, according to a report released by Traffic Police.
The Traffic Police issued a total of 8,287 challans in February, with 546 drivers fined for over speeding, 1,195 vehicles penalized for overloading, 222 drivers held accountable for negligence, 1,309 underage drivers taken to task, 285 motorcycle riders fined for helmet violations, 1,217 drivers penalized for license violations, 911 vehicles fined for lane and signal violations, and 1,564 vehicles penalized for smog and other violations, resulting in fines totaling over Rs.
6.6 million.
District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed emphasized that practical steps are being taken to ensure the safety of citizens' travel. An awareness campaign was also underway, along with activities to prevent traffic accidents.
The Traffic education Unit is visiting educational institutions to educate students about traffic rules.
