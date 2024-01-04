Traffic police create awareness about driving in fog

The Traffic Police education wing conducted a session at the Lorry Adda Daska to create awareness among drivers about road safety, especially driving safely in fog

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Traffic Police education wing conducted a session at the Lorry Adda Daska to create awareness among drivers about road safety, especially driving safely in fog.

Officials of the wing shed light on causes of accidents in fog and shared the techniques through which the number of accidents could be reduced.

They said the first preference should be avoiding fast driving in fog, as it causes fatal accidents.

They said vehicles emitting smoke would also be impounded along with issuance of challan tickets. They said all drivers should get their vehicles fixed on time.

Later, pamphlets regarding smog awareness were also distributed among drives. Drivers and the public termed the awareness campaign good initiative.