Traffic police devise traffic plan for Muharram-ul-Harram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) City Traffic Police have finalized a traffic plan for the first decade of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Under the plan, traffic staff will be deployed on Ashura routes and Majalis. Alternate traffic routes have been designed to ensure smooth flow of traffic during Majali days.

As many as 1,000 traffic wardens including Inspectors will be deployed for the purpose.

CTO Maqsood Ahmad Loone said here Tuesday that parking yards for the Majalis and procession will be allocated at a suitable distance.

He said that the leaves of the staff would be granted only in severe emergencies. All DSPs traffic and Sector Incharges have been issued necessary directions in this regard, he said.

The citizen however can call at traffic police helpline 1915 for traffic guidance and any other difficult situation.